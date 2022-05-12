Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($39.70) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.74) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($32.00).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,115 ($26.08) on Wednesday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,099 ($25.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,445.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,687.77.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.25), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,125.14).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

