Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.11

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.11 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.39 ($0.33), with a volume of 7221365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.21 ($0.32).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.37).

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($95,549.25).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

