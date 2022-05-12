Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.29 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $125.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $141.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.55 million, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $185.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 566,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.