Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 8,398,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,085. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.