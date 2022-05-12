Hardy Reed LLC Buys 9,474 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 27.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $163,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $195.15 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

