Hardy Reed LLC Invests $240,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 573,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

