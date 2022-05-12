Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. 22,970,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

