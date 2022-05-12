Head-To-Head Analysis: TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) & BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TRxADE HEALTH has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -53.76% -50.16% -40.27% BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 481.40%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and BIMI International Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 1.07 -$5.32 million ($0.65) -1.98 BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.26 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

TRxADE HEALTH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

