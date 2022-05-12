Head to Head Comparison: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) versus Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -155.37% -146.72% -40.44% Ocugen N/A -63.82% -58.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 2.46 -$37.16 million ($1.58) -1.59 Ocugen $42.62 million 9.26 -$58.37 million ($0.34) -5.38

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 756.57%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 298.91%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Ocugen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

