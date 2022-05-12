Head to Head Review: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Callon Petroleum 19.71% 42.41% 11.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 1 4 4 0 2.33

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $74.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.46%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.35 $365.15 million $8.82 5.08

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

