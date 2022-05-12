Head to Head Review: Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Newmont has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newmont and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 14 2 0 2.13 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $76.32, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.76, indicating a potential upside of 183.16%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Newmont.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 8.53% 10.24% 5.77% Copper Mountain Mining 13.63% 19.48% 8.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $12.22 billion 4.44 $1.17 billion $1.31 52.23 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.77 $83.06 million $0.23 7.30

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

