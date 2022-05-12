Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 30,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.
In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
