Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 326.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

