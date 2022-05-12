Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

HTA opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

