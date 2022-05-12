HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$2,039,068.75 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) insider David Di Pilla purchased 1,041,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$2,039,068.75 ($1,416,019.97).
David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, David Di Pilla bought 241,486 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$468,724.33 ($325,503.00).
