Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.68 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

