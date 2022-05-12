Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of HLIO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

