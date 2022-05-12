Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will report $42.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.14 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $172.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $663.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.