Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492,394 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $710,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

NYSE:HES traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.69. 3,198,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,028. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

