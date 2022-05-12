Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 330,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXGBY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

