HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $515,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

