HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $5,671,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

