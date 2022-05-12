Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Hibernia REIT has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

