Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Hibernia REIT has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.78.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
