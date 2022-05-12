High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.55. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.
High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.