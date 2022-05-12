High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.55. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.