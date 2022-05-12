HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $93.55 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.