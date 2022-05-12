HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

