HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

