HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.43 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. CDW Co. has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

