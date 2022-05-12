HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,631 shares of company stock worth $31,788,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

