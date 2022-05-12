HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,963 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,963 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

