Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 4,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,282. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.