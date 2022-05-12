Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

NYSE HI traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

