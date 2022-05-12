Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,057,080 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 194,868 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HIMX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 2,588,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,778. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

