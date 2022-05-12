Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.59).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 926.80 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 936.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 906.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,664.14). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,391.32).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

