Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.91. Holley shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Holley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.