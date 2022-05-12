Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,499 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 40.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Hologic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

