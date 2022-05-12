Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $281.28

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $281.28 and last traded at $287.46, with a volume of 36004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.47. The company has a market cap of $300.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.