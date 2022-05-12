Honda Motor (HMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:HMC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $33.42.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
