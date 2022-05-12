Honda Motor (HMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

