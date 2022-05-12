Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSWLF stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

