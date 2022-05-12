Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HSWLF stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
About Hostelworld Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostelworld Group (HSWLF)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.