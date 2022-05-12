Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

