Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.
Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
