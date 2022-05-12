H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HRB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.