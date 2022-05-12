Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

