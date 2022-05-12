HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $667.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $310.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.80 and its 200-day moving average is $565.95. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $306.54 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.