Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.82.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$6.92. 750,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,486. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.62 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.