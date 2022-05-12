Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 1263080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

