Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 2267245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$541.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
