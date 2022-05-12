Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS.

Shares of H stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 804.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

