Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 188,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

