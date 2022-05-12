IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.20.

IAC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,908. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

